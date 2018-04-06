Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Brass and Copper worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Global Brass and Copper stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $735.84, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,617.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster.

