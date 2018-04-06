GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 5.6% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $115,027.00 and $130.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,636.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.22 or 0.05598300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.47 or 0.09231340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.01710230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02455720 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00198989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00600511 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075997 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,059,074 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

