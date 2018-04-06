GMS (GMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 275,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 370,054 shares.The stock last traded at $32.57 and had previously closed at $32.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Instinet assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,223.54, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $397,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,861.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,259,654.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,262.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,499 shares of company stock worth $4,709,382. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 68,705 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

