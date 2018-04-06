Godaddy’s (GDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights restated a hold rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.63.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $60.93 on Monday. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10,171.70, a PE ratio of 189.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.47 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.87%. equities analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,830.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Irving sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,547,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,750.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,688,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,006,169. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

