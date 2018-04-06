Godaddy (GDDY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Godaddy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. 259,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,608. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $10,171.70, a PE ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.47 million. equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,777,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,079.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Irving sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,547,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,750.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,688,000 shares of company stock worth $809,006,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Godaddy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Godaddy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Godaddy by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 118,109 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

