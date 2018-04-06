Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gogo Inflight Internet earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1519283617336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,799. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $735.57, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. analysts predict that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $932,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

