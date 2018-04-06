Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Gogo Inflight Internet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo Inflight Internet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

GOGO stock remained flat at $$8.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. 672,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22. The firm has a market cap of $735.57, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $932,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Billings Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 432,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inflight Internet during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 174,084 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in Gogo Inflight Internet by 1,198.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 125,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inflight Internet during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo Inflight Internet

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

