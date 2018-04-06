Gold Fields (GFI) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GFI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,205. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,154.69, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.85.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Gold Fields by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 709,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 415,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 284,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gold Fields by 932.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gold Fields (GFI) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gold-fields-gfi-lifted-to-sector-perform-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.