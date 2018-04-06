Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,162.90, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.85.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $61,294,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,795,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,698,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after buying an additional 3,537,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gold Fields by 932.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,205,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,047,000 after buying an additional 1,577,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gold-fields-gfi-stock-rating-upgraded-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.