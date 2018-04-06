GoldBlocks Market Capitalization Reaches $441,200.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $441,200.00 and $2,664.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.46 or 0.04318480 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012150 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006876 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012631 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,496,241 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to buy GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldBlocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.