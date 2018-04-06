GoldCoin (GLD) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $17,638.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006656 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003865 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 40,933,956 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

