Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €31.50 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.10 ($44.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.04 ($49.43).

Shares of DWNI opened at €38.01 ($46.93) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($47.02).

