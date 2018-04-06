Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $36,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTU. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,816,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,963 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,022,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 681,821 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,281,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,129,000 after acquiring an additional 187,625 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,661,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,743 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MTU opened at $6.64 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $88,244.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

MTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/goldman-sachs-group-inc-acquires-300473-shares-of-mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mtu-updated-updated.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.