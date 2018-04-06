Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.66% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.82, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 5,504 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $243,331.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,688.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle sold 161,703 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $7,042,165.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,599 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

