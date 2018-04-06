Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,937 Shares of Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orange by 7.1% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Orange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Orange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Orange by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Orange stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

