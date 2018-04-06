Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

TARO stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,923.98, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

