Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $36.73 Million Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of MGP Ingredients worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $97,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,800.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.33 per share, with a total value of $76,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,051.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,401. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $86.21 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1,446.67, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

