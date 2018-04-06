Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 32,857 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Vector Group worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,743,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,678,000 after purchasing an additional 910,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vector Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2,719.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

