Goldman Sachs Begins Coverage on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19,327.37, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $520,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,386.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $207,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,312,607. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,382,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,070,000 after purchasing an additional 702,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,621,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,729,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,654,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

