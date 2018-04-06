Golfcoin (GOLF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $328,752.00

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Golfcoin has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golfcoin has a market capitalization of $328,752.00 and approximately $713.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00679501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00185357 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046297 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Golfcoin

Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,682,746,744 coins and its circulating supply is 1,242,746,734 coins. Golfcoin’s official website is golfcoin.biz. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golf_coin.

Golfcoin Coin Trading

Golfcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

