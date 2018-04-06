Franklin Resources Inc Sells 655,660 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Stock

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $7,048,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 25,953 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $279,254.28.

GDP stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $17.25.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

