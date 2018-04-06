GoPro (GPRO) Upgraded at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a $9.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reissued a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

GoPro stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.75). GoPro had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $62,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,958 shares in the company, valued at $406,562.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $83,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

