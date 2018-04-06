GoPro (GPRO) versus Canon (CAJ) Head to Head Analysis

GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) and Canon (NYSE:CAJ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. GoPro does not pay a dividend. Canon pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoPro and Canon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoPro $1.18 billion 0.60 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.60 Canon $36.15 billion 1.07 $2.15 billion $2.15 16.52

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than GoPro. GoPro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GoPro has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canon has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoPro and Canon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoPro -15.50% -40.56% -17.17% Canon 5.93% 8.75% 5.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GoPro and Canon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoPro 3 9 0 0 1.75 Canon 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoPro currently has a consensus target price of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoPro is more favorable than Canon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of GoPro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Canon shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of GoPro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canon beats GoPro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment manufactures and markets interchangeable lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment offers semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography equipment, magnetic resonance imaging equipment, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, ophthalmic equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services, as well as supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products principally under the Canon brand name through subsidiaries and independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

