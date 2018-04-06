24,684 Shares in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 183,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 157,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,770,921.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel Joseph Houston sold 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,828 shares of company stock worth $4,941,303. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $61.31 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

