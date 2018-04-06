BWX Technologies (BWXT) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) by 312.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,357 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of BWX Technologies worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

NYSE BWXT opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6,339.35, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 77.24%. equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $186,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

