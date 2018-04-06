Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,743 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,743 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Cotiviti worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cotiviti by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cotiviti by 92.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cotiviti in the third quarter worth about $288,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cotiviti in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cotiviti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

NYSE COTV opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,080.42, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,279,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,950. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

