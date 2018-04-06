Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Stock

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LORL opened at $40.75 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Several research firms have commented on LORL. BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc, which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world.

