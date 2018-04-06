CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of CDK Global worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $8,520.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 5,261.95%. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $137,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $379,969.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gotham-asset-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-cdk-global-inc-cdk-updated-updated.html.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.