The Stars Group (TSG) Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Stars Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of The Stars Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Stars Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Stars Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $26.85 on Friday. The Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,973.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.80.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.46 million. The Stars Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Stars Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

