Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Graham worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Graham by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $604.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,318.86, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.68. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $536.90 and a 12 month high of $615.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $675.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

