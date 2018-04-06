Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,766 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,743 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEC shares. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,525.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gotham-asset-management-llc-sells-88766-shares-of-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-updated-updated.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.