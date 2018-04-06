Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 842,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,683. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Gran Tierra Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500% of shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $38,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 173,080 shares of company stock valued at $442,544.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gran-tierra-energy-gte-upgraded-to-c-by-thestreet.html.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.