Grana y Montero (GRAM) vs. USG (USG) Critical Survey

Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) and USG (NYSE:USG) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grana y Montero and USG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero $1.93 billion 0.21 -$40.71 million N/A N/A USG $3.20 billion 1.76 $88.00 million $1.80 22.21

USG has higher revenue and earnings than Grana y Montero.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grana y Montero and USG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grana y Montero 0 0 0 0 N/A USG 1 9 4 0 2.21

USG has a consensus price target of $37.62, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Given USG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USG is more favorable than Grana y Montero.

Profitability

This table compares Grana y Montero and USG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero -2.28% -4.61% -1.55% USG 2.96% 13.59% 6.79%

Volatility and Risk

Grana y Montero has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USG has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Grana y Montero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of USG shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Grana y Montero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of USG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USG beats Grana y Montero on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grana y Montero

Graña y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; Ancón – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la República in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco ? Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. Graña y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. Its products are distributed through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. The UBBP segment manufactures, distributes and sells certain building products, mines raw gypsum and sells natural and synthetic gypsum throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.