Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €18.80 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €18.80 ($23.21) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.12 ($28.54).

GYC traded up €0.07 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting €19.61 ($24.21). 343,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($20.51) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($24.86).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA operates as a real estate company in Germany. The company invests in, purchases, redevelops, sells, and manages real estate properties located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg, as well as in Berlin.

