Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Holdings Raised by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 6,238.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,925 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Despegar.com worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DESP. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,607,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,403,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 413,200 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,082.65 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

