MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Position Increased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises approximately 1.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,071.44, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 10th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $1,125,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,521.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

