Grantcoin (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $589,991.00

Grantcoin (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Grantcoin has a market capitalization of $589,991.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Grantcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grantcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grantcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Grantcoin Profile

Grantcoin (CRYPTO:GRT) is a Pow coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2015. Grantcoin’s total supply is 10,043,672,953 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,953 coins. The Reddit community for Grantcoin is /r/MannaCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grantcoin’s official Twitter account is @grantcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grantcoin’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Grantcoin

Grantcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Grantcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grantcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grantcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Grantcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grantcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.