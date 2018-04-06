Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Gray Television stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,442. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1,101.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 8,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $95,282.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after acquiring an additional 471,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,034,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,960 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,546,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 603,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

