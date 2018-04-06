Oppenheimer Weighs in on Great Elm Capital’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the year.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.56, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $252,970.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

