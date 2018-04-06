Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $715.93, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Douglas M. Pitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.58 per share, with a total value of $103,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,898. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $39,639.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

