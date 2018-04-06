Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $51.10 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $707.46, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William E. Barclay sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $39,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.58 per share, for a total transaction of $103,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/great-southern-bancorp-inc-gsbc-raises-dividend-to-0-28-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, a financial holding company and the parent of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.