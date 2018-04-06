BlackRock Inc. Has $88.38 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 276,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.74% of Green Plains worth $88,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

GPRE stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.09, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,374.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $400,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/green-plains-inc-gpre-stake-boosted-by-blackrock-inc-updated.html.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.