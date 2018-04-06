Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

GLRE traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.52. 48,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,008. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $584.62, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.47). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $124.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. equities analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Daniel Roitman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,229.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sherry Diaz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 95,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,964,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 178,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 105,946 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/greenlight-capital-re-glre-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-strong-sell.html.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.