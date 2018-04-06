Grenke (GLJ) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on Grenke (SWX:GLJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLJ. Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($100.00) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €103.00 ($127.16) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grenke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.43 ($111.64).

SWX GLJ remained flat at $€107.80 ($133.09) on Thursday. Grenke has a one year low of €58.10 ($71.73) and a one year high of €231.60 ($285.93).

