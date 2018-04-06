Grid+ One Day Volume Reaches $5,635.00 (CRYPTO:GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $5,635.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00689673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00183711 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+ was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid+ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.