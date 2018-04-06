Grifols SA, Barcelona (GRFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS lowered shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols SA, Barcelona presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 714,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Grifols SA, Barcelona has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $14,052.50, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Grifols SA, Barcelona by 477.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 89,561,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,368,000 after buying an additional 74,051,933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,063,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,177 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,901,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Grifols SA, Barcelona by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,878,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

