Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Receives Hold Rating from Stephens

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s current price.

GPI has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,286.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.24. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $3,175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 28,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,283,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,706.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,519 shares of company stock worth $7,013,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,115,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Receives Hold Rating from Stephens” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/group-1-automotives-gpi-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-stephens-updated-updated.html.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.