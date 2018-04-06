Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440,788 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264,192 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Groupon worth $32,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in Groupon by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 73,789 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Groupon by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,237 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $6,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,982.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $4.41 on Friday. Groupon has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $2,392.13, a PE ratio of -147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Groupon had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $873.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

