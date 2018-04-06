Grubman Wealth Management Invests $201,000 in ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock

Grubman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Howard Weil upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

XOM stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. ExxonMobil has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $317,894.38, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

