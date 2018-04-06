Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste makes up about 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $65,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 434.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $171.17 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $229.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4,676.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $2.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 46.35% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $204.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.27 million. research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

